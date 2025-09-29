Early, Evidence-Based Cardiovascular Care Gains Support In High-Risk Regions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) According to the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR)which includes most Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, is now among the regions with the highest prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally, with a sharp rise attributed to preventable, lifestyle-related risk factors such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, smoking, and physical inactivity. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region specifically, the burden of cardiovascular conditions has more than doubled over the past 30 years.

Under this scenario, Cinfa reaffirms its role as a healthcare stakeholder in the MENA region, demonstrating on the World Heart Day its ongoing commitment to cardiovascular care through a structured framework built on three key areas: professional education, timely risk detection and practical therapeutic options that support long-term patient engagement.

“As highlighted by recent epidemiological evidence, cardiovascular risk is an accumulative process that often begins in early life and progresses asymptomatically,” explains Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director at Cinfa Group.“Early preclinical intervention-especially targeting modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity-can significantly alter disease trajectories. Our responsibility as healthcare professionals is to translate preventive strategies into scalable, accessible tools for routine practice.”

According to the World Heart Federation, up to 80% of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) could be prevented through a combination of healthy dietary habits, regular physical activity, and the avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption. These modifiable lifestyle changes not only reduce individual risk but also alleviate long-term strain on healthcare systems, particularly in high-prevalence regions such as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

In the United Arab Emirates, 28% of adults live with hypertension, and in countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, more than 70% of adults are affected by overweight or obesity, particularly among women.Among UAE nationals specifically, 68.3% are living with overweight or obesity, with an obesity prevalence of 30.4% in women and 25.9% in men.

This situation calls for placing prevention and early clinical intervention at the center of healthcare efforts across the region.

In response to the region ́s rising disease burden, Cinfa works to implement actions aimed to embed prevention and continuity into everyday healthcare delivery, providing clinicians with effective tools and helping improve outcomes for individuals living with cardiovascular conditions.



Antihypertensives: olmesartan, irbesartan, and valsartan, available as standalone therapies or combined with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and/or amlodipine in fixed-dose formats. Lipid-lowering agents: atorvastatin, rosuvastatin, and ezetimibe, providing versatile tools to manage elevated cholesterol levels and reduce cardiovascular events.

With a portfolio covering mostly hypertension and dyslipidemia-two of the most prevalent and treatable cardiovascular risk factors-the company delivers quality, accessible therapeutic options designed to support early intervention and sustained disease control in the MENA region. Its offer in the region currently includes 12 molecules, most of which are available across several countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fixed-dose combinations are currently offered in the UAE, with plans for further expansion. This portfolio includes treatments aimed at improving long-term outcomes in high-risk patients.

Cinfa's fixed-dose combinations, such as Olmedine HCT and Vanguard CCB Plus offer and integrated approach to hypertension management, particularly for patients requiring multiple agents. By combining complementary mechanisms of action in a single tablet, these therapies help reduce pill burden, improve adherence and support more effective long-term blood pressure control.

combines olmesartan, amlodipine, and hydrochlorothiazide. It is indicated for adults whose hypertension is not adequately controlled with dual therapy, offering dose flexibility and convenience to enhance treatment continuity and effectiveness.contains amlodipine, valsartan, and hydrochlorothiazide, targeting different physiological pathways to control blood pressure. It is especially suited for patients with persistent hypertension and contributes to improved outcomes through simplified regimens.

“The most meaningful change in cardiovascular health begins well before symptoms appear-with prevention that is proactive, informed, and sustained,” explains Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director at Cinfa Group.“Therapeutic adherence and early clinical intervention are central to reducing the lifetime risk of cardiovascular events, especially in high-risk populations.”

Cinfa ́s integrated approach, combining early intervention, therapeutic adherence and access to quality treatments-aligns with global epidemiological alerts.

As an active contributor to the MENA healthcare ecosystem, Cinfa continues to strengthen its presence across the region. According to IQVIA data for the first quarter of 2025, the company ranks among the leading pharmaceutical providers in the UAE for several key cardiovascular molecules, including olmesartan-either as monotherapy or in combination with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and/or amlodipine-irbesartan, alone or with HCTZ, as well as atorvastatin and ezetimibe. In Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where the launches of olmesartan in both monotherapy and combination forms are more recent, Cinfa is also consolidating its position as one of the main providers. These molecules form part of a broader portfolio that contributes significantly to the company's regional footprint. Notably, cardiology remains one of Cinfa's key therapeutic areas.