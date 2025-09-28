Key Housing Announces Rowe At Pear Village In Mountain View Featured Corporate Housing Listing For Silicon Valley

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Key Housing announces Rowe at Pear Village, Mountain View as Silicon Valley's October 2025 Featured Listing for furnished corporate housing.

- Bob LeeMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing, a top-rated provider of corporate housing in California, is proud to announce that Rowe at Pear Village in Mountain View has been named the Featured Listing for Silicon Valley for October.“Silicon Valley moves fast,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing.“People are flying in for interviews, wrapping up contracts, or spending just six months launching a product. They're not tourists. They're builders. They need a place to sleep, to work, to breathe. Rowe at Pear Village delivers exactly that. That's why it has garnered our coveted featured listing for Silicon Valley for October 2025.”Interested persons can view the updated listing at rental -properties/rowe-at-pear-village/. Those who want to learn more about corporate housing opportunities in Silicon Valley are encouraged to visit or reach out for a free one-on-one consultation on housing. The experts at Key Housing find hard-to-find corporate housing and short-term rentals throughout Santa Clara County.Here is background on this release. Located in Mountain View, CA, Rowe at Pear Village offers fully furnished short-term and corporate housing with flexible leasing options. The community is walkable to downtown, close to tech campuses, and designed for comfort. Rowe offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, in-unit laundry, and smart floor plans that suit short-term or mid-term stays. The units are sleek but livable. The beds are better than most hotels. Outside, the community includes a fitness center, rooftop deck, clubhouse, and secure parking. It's not overbuilt, not underwhelming-just the right amount of everything.The atmosphere? Quiet. Clean. Professional. If you're here to focus, this is the kind of place that supports that. And yes, for the record-it's pet-friendly.As for Mountain View ( ), it's a dream location for anyone doing business in Northern California. Centrally located in Santa Clara County, Mountain View isn't just another dot on the map-it's the core of the core. Google is here. Meta is here. Startups, investors, developers, and Fortune 500 giants all circle through this region. And with that nonstop energy comes the practical question: where do all these professionals actually live while they're here?Mountain View might only cover 12 square miles, but it punches far above its weight. It's minutes from Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, and San Jose. Major corridors like US-101, Highway 85, and Caltrain put the entire Bay Area within reach, as does Caltrain ( ). It's not just tech. It's access. For those working in Santa Clara County or doing business across Silicon Valley, Rowe at Pear Village makes logistics easy. A business traveler can hit a morning pitch meeting in Palo Alto, work remotely from their kitchen table, and walk to dinner downtown by 7. That's not marketing fluff. That's what people do here.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

