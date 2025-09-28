Iran's Top Security Official Meets Hezbollah Leader, Vows Support
“Iran is present in all forms of support for Lebanon and its resistance,” Larijani was quoted as saying.
Thanking Iran for its continued assistance to Lebanon and its resistance, Qassem said, Lebanon is resilient in the face of U.S. and Israeli threats.
Hezbollah“remains open to dialogue with all parties and is ready for cooperation with those confronting” Israel, he said.
Larijani arrived in Beirut on Saturday, and met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, later that day, during which the Iranian official backed Hezbollah's call for closer ties with Saudi Arabia, and framed regional cooperation as crucial to countering Israel.– NNN-NNA
