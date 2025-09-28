Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Will India's Jemimah Rodrigues Shine At No.3? Veda Krishnamurthy Analyses

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Ahead of India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy said that playing the 50-over World Cup for the first time should be motivating for the Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues, and she should bat at number three.

India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign will start from September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Rodrigues, who made her international debut in 2018, missed the 2022 edition of the tournament. In 51 ODIs, Jemimah has scored 1,457 runs in 49 innings at an average of 32.37, with two centuries and seven fifties and a best score of 123.

Speaking on the programme 'Game Plan', Veda, the JioStar expert, said,“She missed out on the last World Cup, so this being her first 50-over World Cup should be motivating enough for her to show the world what she is capable of. With her in the team, there is an extra flair and energy on the field, and it can be very infectious. The reason I would like to see Jemimah bat at three is because of the consistency shown by the openers. I feel the batting order can be flexible and that gives Jemimah the chance to adapt and make an impact.”

However, at number three, Jemimah has scored just 13 runs in three innings, with the best score of 8. Number five position is Jemimah's most productive one, having made 840 runs in 22 innings at an average of 40.00, with a century and four fifties and a best score of 123.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Leading by Example on the Field

Speaking on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, Veda called her someone who is "very determined and wants to go out there and achieve a lot.", but pointed out that the 50-over World Cup will be a "different ball game" since there are no group stages and her team will have to face everyone.

"I think she really enjoys being Captain, and she wants to show the way by example. You can see that body language when she is on the field, she is always in the opponent's face, and that defines what Harmanpreet is," he added.

India squad for ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

