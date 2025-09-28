7 Biggest Controversies Of Ranbir Kapoor: Playboy Tags To Ram Role In Ramayan

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most gifted actors of the Bollywood film industry, has not only made headlines for his incredible performances but has also made headlines numerous times for controversies that have shaped the public opinion about him. From personal life brawls to professional choices, here are the seven biggest controversies involving the actor.

7 Biggest Controversies of Ranbir Kapoor

1. Playboy Image in Early Career

Ranbir Kapoor entered the industry as a playboy, and upon the media barrage which he received during this time, his high-profile relationships did no good to him. His days dating co-stars and post breakup interviews of the actresses also put him in tough phase.

2. Breaking up with Deepika Padukone

Any kind of gossips regarding alleged infidelity or work-related quarrels set the media abuzz when Ranbir's famous relationship with actress Deepika Padukone was formed and subsequently broken.

3. Alleged Feud With Salman Khan

That there were unwanted professional misunderstandings glaring at Ranbir and Salman is what reports say. While both later denied reaching a major conflict, these wild speculations brought forth a huge uproar among their respective fans and media personnel.

4. Criticism for His Casting Choices

Ranbir has come under fire for some of his movie choices, with some audiences and critics questioning the actor's choice of taking roles in movies that he questions as, quote, "mediocre" and which tanked at the box office. The movie like Besharam received nasty reviews that started the debate questioning whether he was in favor of commercial viability but at the cost of good cinema.

5. Allegations of Favoritism

In many interviews, Ranbir has been accused of enjoying favouritism due to the legacy of the Kapoor family. He, of course, has acknowledged his family background, but the nepotism discussion in Bollywood has made him the favoured topic of debate, especially when juxtaposing his chances with those of outsiders.

6. Ram Role in Ramayan

One of the more recent controversies finds Ranbir being rumoured to play the part of Lord Ram in a forthcoming adaptation of Ramayan. The casting was met with objections from some conservative groups, asking whether a person with a "playboy" reputation could ever impersonate the godly figure. Opinions ran high, splitting into various factions across the social and traditional media landscape.

7. Public Appearance and Statements

Ranbir Kapoor's numerous candid interviews and public statements have also drawn the young actor into controversies. He has often found himself at the receiving end of criticism for inappropriate jokes pertaining to personal relationships and unbridled comments on what he believes are unethical practices in the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor's journey through Bollywood has been filled with steller performances and high-profile controversies. From his personal life to professional choices, the actor continues to remain in the public eye for both praise and debate. While controversies may be chasing him, his acting talent, and hard work towards cinema have kept him right up there among the industry's front-running stars.