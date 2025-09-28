Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southport NC Mass Shooting: From Deaths, Injuries, And Suspect To Probe - All You Need To Know

2025-09-28 03:13:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Southport, North Carolina, witnessed a deadly mass shooting on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire from a passing boat into a crowded dockside restaurant, killing three people and injuring at least eight others. Authorities say a person of interest has been detained. Here's what we know so far.

The shooting

The mass shooting unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on September 27 at the American Fish Company, a popular waterfront bar and restaurant at the Southport Yacht Basin, about 30 miles south of Wilmington.

Investigators said a small boat with a lone occupant pulled close to the dock, paused briefly, and fired numerous shots into the crowd of diners before speeding away.

Casualties
  • 3 people killed
  • At least 8 others injured - their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The suspect

Roughly half an hour after the shooting , at 10 p.m., a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the shooter's description at a public boat ramp on Oak Island, about five miles west of Southport.

The individual was detained while loading the vessel and turned over to Oak Island Police, before being transferred to Southport Police for questioning.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or confirmed charges.

Investigation

The probe is being led by Southport Police, with assistance from: The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), The US Coast Guard, and local law enforcement agencies.

Police say the investigation remains in the“immediate response stage,” with evidence collection and witness interviews underway.

Public safety

City officials emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Extra officers and deputies have been deployed to maintain security across the Southport and Oak Island area.

Authorities are expected to release further details on: The identity of the suspect, possible charges, updates on the conditions of the wounded and motive behind the attack.

