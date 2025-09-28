Moldova Holds Parliamentary Elections
According to Central Election Commission of Moldova, citizens are electing 101 members of parliament who will govern the country for the next four years.
A total of 14 parties, 4 blocs, and 4 independent candidates are participating in the elections.
The elections are being monitored by 3,423 observers, both local and international. Among them, 2,496 are local and 912 are international observers, including 296 representatives from international organizations.
To simplify the voting process, the Central Election Commission is using both paper and electronic voter lists at 30 polling stations in Moldova and abroad.
The election will be considered valid if at least 30 percent of registered voters participate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment