Google plan to invest almost seven billion dollars in UK’s AI
(MENAFN) Google has revealed plans to inject £5 billion (around $6.8 billion) into the United Kingdom’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector over the next two years, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s official visit to the country.
"Google is deepening our roots in the UK with the opening of our new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire," the company said in a statement. The new facility, located near London, will be designed to support growing demand for AI-driven services, including Google Cloud.
The investment package includes capital expenditure, research and development, and engineering projects, alongside support for Google DeepMind, which focuses on advanced AI research in healthcare and scientific applications. The initiative is expected to generate approximately 8,250 annual jobs across British companies.
Additionally, Google announced a partnership with Shell to support grid stability and facilitate the UK’s energy transition. Reports indicate that economic agreements exceeding $10 billion are anticipated to be finalized during President Trump’s visit.
