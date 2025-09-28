Third CIS Games: What's Been Confirmed So Far

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is hosting host the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, with the aim of promoting friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city will host events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports is being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

To ensure smooth execution, the Azerbaijani government established an official Organizing Committee by presidential decree in July 2024.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and includes representatives from key ministries such as youth and sports, culture, foreign affairs, finance, and digital development.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.

One of the pillars of the event's success is its volunteer force. Azerbaijan has launched a nationwide volunteer recruitment campaign, aiming to mobilize nearly 3,000 volunteers from Baku and regional cities. These volunteers assist in areas such as guest services, logistics, athlete support, and media coordination.

Extensive efforts are also being made to prepare schools, cultural centers, and public institutions to support the Games through educational and promotional activities.

Major infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to roads, hotels, medical facilities, and digital systems, are either completed or nearing completion in the host cities.

The 2025 CIS Games demonstrates Azerbaijan's growing role as a reliable host for major international events.

Through sport, it strengthens dialogue, builds trust, and inspires the next generation of athletes and leaders.