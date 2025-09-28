Injury Toll In Russian Combined Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 31
Fires and destruction were recorded in Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts. Emergency response teams are continuing work to eliminate the consequences of missile strikes in Bucha and Bila Tserkva districts.
Earlier, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram that four people, including one child, were hospitalized. All hospitalized victims are in moderate condition and are receiving necessary medical assistance.Read also: Zelensky: Russia attacks Ukraine with nearly 500 drones, over 40 missiles
Previously, 27 people were reported injured in Kyiv region. The attack caused damage to a residential complex and sparked fires at a factory, multi-story buildings, and private homes.
