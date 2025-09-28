Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Combined Russian Attack On Kyiv: Number Of Victims Rises To 14, Including Four Dead

2025-09-28 06:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram .

“14 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition. Four people were killed as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv ,” Klitschko wrote.

Debris is being cleared from a damaged residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where the floors have partially collapsed.

Work is also continuing at other locations in various districts of the capital.

Read also: Ukraine shoots down 611 of 643 Russian drones and missiles overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were kille in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on September 28, and 13 were reported injured.

