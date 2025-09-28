Combined Russian Attack On Kyiv: Number Of Victims Rises To 14, Including Four Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram .

“14 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition. Four people were killed as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv ,” Klitschko wrote.

Debris is being cleared from a damaged residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where the floors have partially collapsed.

Work is also continuing at other locations in various districts of the capital.

Ukraine shoots down 611 of 643 Russian drones and missiles overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were kille in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on September 28, and 13 were reported injured.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here