Combined Russian Attack On Kyiv: Number Of Victims Rises To 14, Including Four Dead
“14 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition. Four people were killed as a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv ,” Klitschko wrote.
Debris is being cleared from a damaged residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where the floors have partially collapsed.
Work is also continuing at other locations in various districts of the capital.Read also: Ukraine shoots down 611 of 643 Russian drones and missiles overnight
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were kille in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on September 28, and 13 were reported injured.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment