Fiber Optic Cable Market Expected To Reach USD 20.94 Billion By 2030, Driven By High-Speed Internet And 5G Deployments

"Fiber Optic Cable Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Fiber Optic Cable Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Fiber Optic Cable Market Overview

The Fiber Optic Cable Market size is estimated at USD 13.92 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 20.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market reflects increasing demand for high-speed internet, 5G network expansions, and hyperscale data-center interconnects. The Asia Pacific region holds a significant Fiber Optic Cable Market share, driven by widespread adoption of fiber-based networks across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Fiber Optic Cable Market statistics indicate strong growth potential in emerging markets, supported by ongoing infrastructure developments and increased investments in broadband connectivity.

Key Trends in the Fiber Optic Cable Market

High-Speed Internet and Data Traffic Surge The demand for bandwidth continues to grow as 8K video streaming, cloud gaming, and real-time collaboration require robust fiber networks.

Accelerated 5G Rollouts Each 5G small-cell requires dedicated fiber backhaul, significantly increasing cable installations. Operators are expanding fiber networks deeper into urban and suburban areas, driving multi-year procurement of high-density cables.

Hyperscale Data-Center Growth Artificial intelligence and high-performance computing clusters demand multi-core fiber for high-speed interconnectivity.

Government-Backed Digital Programs Initiatives targeting rural broadband and digital access are extending fiber deployment across regions with limited connectivity, further increasing the Fiber Optic Cable Market share in emerging markets.

Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation

By Cable Type:

Armored Cable

Non-Armored Cable

Ribbon Cable

Other Specialized Designs

By Fiber Mode:

Single-Mode Fiber

Multi-Mode Fiber

Plastic Optical Fiber

By Installation Type:

Aerial / Overhead Installations

Underground / Buried Installations

Submarine and Other Deployments

By End-User Industry:

Telecommunication

Power Utilities and Smart Grid

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial Automation and Control

Data Centers and Enterprise Networks

By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Fiber Optic Cable Market

Corning Inc. – A leading manufacturer of fiber optic solutions, offering high-performance cables and connectivity products for telecom and enterprise networks.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd – Provides single-mode and multi-mode fiber optic cables for industrial, telecom, and data center applications globally.

Prysmian Group – Offers a wide range of fiber optic cables and network solutions, serving telecom, energy, and enterprise sectors.

Furukawa Electric – Specializes in terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cable systems for high-speed data transmission.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. – Delivers comprehensive cabling and connectivity solutions for telecom, enterprise, and data center networks.

Conclusion

The Fiber Optic Cable Market statistics indicate strong growth potential, driven by increasing global data traffic, 5G deployments, and the expansion of hyperscale data-center networks

Fiber Optic Cable Market trends show continued interest in high-speed connectivity solutions, fiber upgrades in telecom and enterprise networks, and the transition from copper to fiber. Companies that focus on diverse industry needs.

Industry Related Reports:

United States And European Fiber Optic Cable Market

The United States and European Fiber Optic Cable Market size is estimated at USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet, expansion of 5G networks, and growing investments in data center infrastructure across both regions.

Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market

The Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market size is valued at USD 5.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period. Growing international data traffic, cloud adoption, and rising investments in transoceanic communication infrastructure are key drivers supporting market growth.

India Optic Fiber Cable and Accessories Market

The India Optic Fiber Cable and Accessories Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-speed broadband, rapid 5G rollouts, and government-led digital initiatives are fueling adoption, while increasing investments in data centers further support market expansion.

