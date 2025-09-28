Amiri Diwan Min.: Kuwait Amir's Upcoming Russia Visit To Boost Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that the upcoming visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Russia will focus on boosting historic ties.
This announcement came in a statement by the minister, while attending the performance of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra late Saturday at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC).
His Highness the Amir will head to Russia on October 15 to attend the Russia-Arab Summit, said the Minister, adding that the two countries will be seeking ways to boost ties on all possible domains and will touched on regional and international developments.
Returning to the orchestra performance held within the "Moscow Seasons in Kuwait", the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister affirmed that the hosting of the event was a "cultural bridge" allowing Kuwaiti citizens to view Russian culture, music, and arts.
He affirmed that both countries were deeply connected through their historic ties dating back to 1901, when the first Russian expedition visited Kuwait.
He asserted that both countries would continue to seek venues for cooperation as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations. (end)
