Discover ARIU With University Of Derby Your Future Begins Here

Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU) is the successor of the first private university in Qatar, opening its doors in September 2000. For over 24 years, ARIU has specialised in business-related degrees with a focus on tourism, hospitality, events, and international business.

ARIU through its academic partnership with the University of Derby, UK offers UK-accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in International Hospitality Management, International Tourism Management, and International Business Management.

ARIU academic programmes include:

UK-accredited degrees from the University of Derby:

- BSc (Hons) in International Business Management

- BA (Hons) in International Hospitality Management

- BA (Hons) in International Tourism Management

- Master's Programmes (all 1-year calendar year duration):

- MBA Global

- MBA Global with a pathway in Hospitality Management

- MSc in Tourism Management

Locally degrees licensed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar:

- BA (Hons) in Event Management (the first and only degree in Qatar)

- BSc (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

- BAA in Culinary Arts – a new 2 -year specialised programme launching soon for the February 2026 intake.

ARIU is fully licensed and recognised by Qatari higher education authorities, and all programmes hold national and international accreditation.

Campus and Facilities:

Located in West Bay, Doha's main business district, ARIU's campus is just a 2-minute walk from the West Bay metro station and offers stunning sea views. The university features state-of-the-art classrooms, technology-enhanced learning environments, and a Career Development Centre connecting students with leading employers. ARIU fosters a friendly, inclusive atmosphere, where students build strong relationships with faculty and staff. With its Open Door Policy, guidance and support are always accessible, ensuring a welcoming environment for all students.

Admissions Information:

We are currently preparing for the October 2025 intake. Admission is now open for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Interested students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place.

Join ARIU and embark on an academic journey that combines professional excellence, practical experience, and global opportunities-now including our exciting new 2-year BAA Culinary Arts programme for February 2026.