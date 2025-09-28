Qatar Airways Wins ACT Middle East Treasury Award For Landmark QR4.5 Billion Capital Raising

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The award recognises the airline successful capital raising led by QNB and supported by local banks, reinforcing Qatar Airways financial strength and resilience

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has been awarded the ACT Middle East Treasury Award for capital raising for its landmark QR4.5 billion QNB-led dual-tranche syndicated facility and supported by a consortium of local banks. The milestone transaction marks one of the largest aviation finance deals of its kind in the region, reinforcing the airline's financial strength and resilience.

The achievement underscores Qatar Airways' prudent financial strategy, strong relationships with Qatar's world-class banking sector, and its ability to successfully navigate complex financing structures to support long-term sustainable growth.

QNB, as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, played a pivotal role in structuring and leading the capital raising, leveraging its expertise and strong relationships with local banks. The transaction underscores QNB's ability to deliver innovative financial solutions that support Qatar's flagship companies in achieving sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

The ACT Middle East Treasury Awards recognise outstanding achievements in corporate treasury across the region, celebrating excellence in financial management. The accolade highlights Qatar Airways' commitment to the highest standards of financial management and the strategic role of the airline in strengthening Qatar's economic resilience.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“We are delighted to receive the ACT Middle East Treasury award for our landmark capital raising agreement with local banks led by QNB for QAR 4.5 billion. The landmark financing deal, achieved with the leadership of QNB and the support of our local banks, reflects the strength of our partnership and commitment to financial excellence and is fully in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. It is not only an achievement for the airline, but also a testament to Qatar's world-class banking sector.”

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, said:“We are proud to have supported Qatar Airways in this landmark transaction, which reflects the strength of Qatar's financial sector and its ability to deliver innovative financing solutions. This achievement not only reinforces the airline's global position but also demonstrates our commitment to advancing Qatar's economic resilience and long-term sustainable growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”