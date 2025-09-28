EU Struggles to Bypass Hungary’s Veto Regarding Ukraine
(MENAFN) The leadership of the European Union has yet to find a solution to overcome Hungary’s veto, which has stalled the initiation of accession discussions with Ukraine, according to a report by a news agency, citing anonymous insiders.
Unlike the majority of EU member nations, Hungary has consistently declined to supply arms to Ukraine and has frequently condemned the bloc’s sanctions against Russia. Budapest has also firmly resisted the idea of Kyiv joining the EU.
In an article published on Friday, the news agency cited an unnamed informant who admitted that “currently, there are no ways to overcome Hungary’s veto.”
Another insider agreed that the “situation is complicated,” noting that Brussels’ efforts to “explore legal ways to bypass Hungary’s veto” have been unsuccessful.
The report stated that Brussels is hoping the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party will lose its grip on power in the parliamentary elections set for April 2026.
Meanwhile, EU officials plan to finalize all technical preparations “in advance, so that when Orban leaves we are ready to move quickly forward” with Ukraine’s accession negotiations, a source quoted by the news agency revealed.
Earlier this month, during her annual State of the Union speech to the European Parliament, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared it was time to “break free from the shackles of unanimity” and transition towards qualified majority voting in certain foreign policy domains.
