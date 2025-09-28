Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World’s tallest bridge debuts in China after three years of building

2025-09-28 05:49:31
(MENAFN) Southwest China’s Guizhou province unveiled the world’s tallest bridge on Sunday, completing a project that took three years and dramatically shortened travel across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge soars 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River, making it nearly nine times taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, according to reports. Its main span stretches 1,420 meters, earning it the distinction of the longest-span steel truss girder suspension bridge in mountainous terrain, local authorities said.

Stretching 2,890 meters in total, the bridge crosses the Huajiang Grand Canyon, often called "Earth's crack," and represents the latest milestone in China’s ambitious infrastructure expansion.

The region’s previous record-holder, also spanning the Beipan River, opened in 2016 about 100 kilometers away, with a vertical clearance of 565.4 meters. Guizhou, among China’s less developed provinces, has constructed over 30,000 bridges, including three of the world’s tallest. Nearly half of the globe’s 100 tallest bridges can be found in this mountainous region.

