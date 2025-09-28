World’s tallest bridge debuts in China after three years of building
(MENAFN) Southwest China’s Guizhou province unveiled the world’s tallest bridge on Sunday, completing a project that took three years and dramatically shortened travel across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge soars 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River, making it nearly nine times taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, according to reports. Its main span stretches 1,420 meters, earning it the distinction of the longest-span steel truss girder suspension bridge in mountainous terrain, local authorities said.
Stretching 2,890 meters in total, the bridge crosses the Huajiang Grand Canyon, often called "Earth's crack," and represents the latest milestone in China’s ambitious infrastructure expansion.
The region’s previous record-holder, also spanning the Beipan River, opened in 2016 about 100 kilometers away, with a vertical clearance of 565.4 meters. Guizhou, among China’s less developed provinces, has constructed over 30,000 bridges, including three of the world’s tallest. Nearly half of the globe’s 100 tallest bridges can be found in this mountainous region.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge soars 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River, making it nearly nine times taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, according to reports. Its main span stretches 1,420 meters, earning it the distinction of the longest-span steel truss girder suspension bridge in mountainous terrain, local authorities said.
Stretching 2,890 meters in total, the bridge crosses the Huajiang Grand Canyon, often called "Earth's crack," and represents the latest milestone in China’s ambitious infrastructure expansion.
The region’s previous record-holder, also spanning the Beipan River, opened in 2016 about 100 kilometers away, with a vertical clearance of 565.4 meters. Guizhou, among China’s less developed provinces, has constructed over 30,000 bridges, including three of the world’s tallest. Nearly half of the globe’s 100 tallest bridges can be found in this mountainous region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment