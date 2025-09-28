Lavrov Accuses German Leadership of Pursuing Hitler’s Goals
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cautioned that current German policies bear striking similarities to Adolf Hitler’s ambitions of European domination and delivering a strategic blow to Moscow.
Speaking after his address at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov highlighted Germany’s military expansion and its aims as extending well beyond mere defense.
“It’s not just militarization, there are clear signs of re-nazification,” Lavrov stated during a press briefing. He questioned the motives behind these developments, suggesting they likely mirror Hitler’s original objective: “to dominate all of Europe.”
Lavrov further explained that Hitler sought to deal a strategic defeat to the Soviet Union, while today’s Germany, along with leading figures from the European Union and NATO, appear intent on targeting the Russian Federation.
The foreign minister also singled out Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of attempting to revert Germany into “the main military machine of Europe.”
Lavrov pointed to Merz’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric as evidence of this shift.
In a notable speech delivered shortly after the world commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Third Reich’s collapse in May, Merz pledged to develop the Bundeswehr into the “strongest conventional army in Europe,” signaling a clear commitment to intensifying Germany’s military presence on the continent.
