Russia cautions AI may widen inequalities between nations
(MENAFN) Russia cautioned on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) carries "serious risks" that could disrupt global stability and widen inequalities between nations.
"AI technologies are being applied in the political, social, economic and defense spheres. However, this technology also carries serious risks and is emerging as a new factor that could affect the stability of the entire system of international relations," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, said during a Security Council debate on AI and international peace and security.
Polyanskiy emphasized the potential for AI to sway public opinion, manipulate elections, and interfere with critical infrastructure. "AI-based technologies can influence public opinion and election outcomes through the dissemination of news publications and fake content on social media, and they can also impact the functioning of critical infrastructure in other countries."
He added a cautionary note about the limits of current knowledge regarding AI risks. "Let's be honest: No one in the world fully understands all the risks associated with AI, and this fact cannot be ignored."
Highlighting AI’s potential to worsen global economic disparities, Polyanskiy said, "Countries with developed economies will have greater opportunities to leverage their benefits compared to emerging markets and developing nations. This will exacerbate digital inequality and the already significant imbalance in global development, which in turn could lead to social tensions and new conflicts."
"AI technologies are being applied in the political, social, economic and defense spheres. However, this technology also carries serious risks and is emerging as a new factor that could affect the stability of the entire system of international relations," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, said during a Security Council debate on AI and international peace and security.
Polyanskiy emphasized the potential for AI to sway public opinion, manipulate elections, and interfere with critical infrastructure. "AI-based technologies can influence public opinion and election outcomes through the dissemination of news publications and fake content on social media, and they can also impact the functioning of critical infrastructure in other countries."
He added a cautionary note about the limits of current knowledge regarding AI risks. "Let's be honest: No one in the world fully understands all the risks associated with AI, and this fact cannot be ignored."
Highlighting AI’s potential to worsen global economic disparities, Polyanskiy said, "Countries with developed economies will have greater opportunities to leverage their benefits compared to emerging markets and developing nations. This will exacerbate digital inequality and the already significant imbalance in global development, which in turn could lead to social tensions and new conflicts."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment