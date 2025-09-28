US vows to stay ahead of AI advancement
(MENAFN) The United States reaffirmed on Wednesday its commitment to remain a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its importance for both economic expansion and national security.
"The United States is committed to creating, promoting and protecting the most innovative AI ecosystem in the world," Michael Kratsios, policy director at the White House Office of Science and Technology, declared during a UN Security Council debate on AI and international peace and security.
Kratsios stressed that AI "is set to define the future of economic growth, national security and global competitiveness," adding, "The Trump administration believes it is our responsibility to ensure this technology's development benefits all of our fellow citizens, safeguards their liberty and way of life and protects our next generation."
Acknowledging AI’s dual-use potential, he warned that "AI technology will have revolutionary applications for war and for peace. But the improper use of AI systems can erode deterrence, create destabilizing effects and reinforce systems of political control and social engineering."
Kratsios praised American companies for their role in driving AI innovation, stating they are "advancing the reliability and usefulness of AI systems held to the highest standards of our commercial sector."
Rejecting centralized international oversight, he affirmed, "We totally reject all efforts by international bodies to assert centralized control and global governance of AI. We believe that the responsible diffusion of AI will help pave the way to a flourishing future, one of increased productivity, empowered individuals and revolutions in scientific advancement."
He also cautioned that overregulation "incentivizes centralization, stifles innovation and increases the danger that these tools will be used for tyranny and conquest," criticizing ideological preoccupations with social equity, climate, catastrophism, and so-called existential risk as "dangers to progress and obstacles to responsibly harnessing this technology as an extension of human ingenuity and capacities."
