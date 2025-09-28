J&K Police Enforce Community Duty On Three Found Intoxicated In Public

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday enforced community service on three persons found intoxicated in public on the court's orders.

A police statement said on Sunday,“In a significant step towards ensuring peace, order and social responsibility in the district, Bandipora Police, on the directions of the Hon'ble Court, implemented community service as a corrective measure against three individuals who were found intoxicated at public places, thereby disrupting public peace and tranquillity."

The three individuals were identified as: Amir Sheikh, son of Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, a resident of Ashtangoo; Umer Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmad Haji, a resident of Ashtangoo; and Sajad Ahmad Khan, son of Gh. Hassan Khan, resident of Shokbaba Sumlar.

“These persons were apprehended after being found under the influence of intoxicants in public areas, causing inconvenience and disturbance to the general public. Following legal proceedings, the Hon'ble Court directed that they undergo community service as part of their corrective punishment," said the police statement.

Community service is increasingly being recognised as a constructive alternative to conventional punitive measures. Instead of facing imprisonment or heavy fines, the individuals are made to contribute positively to society, thereby realising the consequences of their actions and discouraging them from repeating such offences, the statement mentioned.

The Bandipora Police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards activities that disturb public order and social harmony, said the officials.

At the same time, police authorities have stressed that such measures are aimed at reforming individuals, especially the youth, and steering them away from substance abuse and unlawful behaviour.

“The general public, particularly the younger generation, has been urged to refrain from substance abuse and other disruptive activities that not only endanger their own health and future, but also adversely impact the peace and progress of society at large. Bandipora Police have assured the citizens that strict action will continue against all those found involved in activities affecting peace, law, and order," the police said.

The police department said that it remains committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and working towards building a peaceful and drug-free society in Bandipora”.

It must be mentioned that community service as a reformatory punishment against imprisonment and fine became possible because of the implementation of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

BNS has brought a significant reform in the Indian criminal justice system by introducing community service as a viable option for punishing minor offences. Effective from July 1, 2024, the BNS has officially replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC). Community service, or community sentencing, is an alternative form of punishment where the offender has to work without pay for the benefit of society.

This aligns with the reformative theory of punishment, which emphasises rehabilitating offenders to reintegrate them into society, and the principles of restorative justice, which focus on repairing the harm caused by criminal behaviour through reconciliation with the community and, where possible, the victims. These principles make the community service a progressive shift in the Indian criminal justice system.