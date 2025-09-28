Turkey’s Innovation Week 2025 event kicks off addressing AI transformation
(MENAFN) Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW) 2025, the region’s largest innovation-focused gathering, is set to take place in Istanbul from October 9 to 11, highlighting the sweeping transformation driven by artificial intelligence.
Organized for the 12th time with support from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry and hosted by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), this year’s event will carry the theme "Tomorrow: Now," exploring AI’s impact across multiple sectors.
"In a new era, where artificial intelligence is transforming numerous areas, from manufacturing and exports to the defense industry and education, Türkiye Innovation Week 2025 will address this change from different perspectives," TIM said in a statement.
The event is designed to unite technology leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars, students, and government representatives under a shared vision. "In a period where people, culture, and business models are being reshaped, the event will bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, students, and public representatives with a shared vision," the statement added.
Attendees can expect a rich program, featuring panels with globally recognized speakers, masterclasses, interactive exhibitions, experience zones, and workshops. Case studies will showcase AI’s transformative effects across industries, including manufacturing, defense, education, and law.
According to TIM, TIW 2025 aims to present a perspective that extends beyond technology, emphasizing culture, human potential, and innovative business practices. The event will also foster creative initiatives through programs like "WINGS," designed to turn ideas into tangible competitive advantages for Türkiye’s export sector.
