CBFS, Qatar University Host Financial Literacy Workshop
Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank Financial Services (CBFS), in collaboration with Qatar University (QU), hosted a two-day workshop at the university premises.
The workshop was dedicated to sharing and promoting financial literacy amongst students.
Led by industry experts, the workshop equipped students with practical tools and knowledge to support their investment journey, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to Qatar's growing economy.
The first day covered Qatar's local market, index selection methodology, and approaches to relative valuation and sector analysis. The second day introduced students to a typical career path in investment while exploring best practices in technical analysis.
Through the workshop, students developed a deeper understanding of financial literacy and were encouraged to envision careers in business and investment.
Hamad Al-Shehri, General Manager of CBFS, commented:“At CBFS, we believe in the importance of a financially aware community, well-prepared for future economic challenges. Through this workshop, we helped empower the next generation with the tools and confidence to lead Qatar's future investment and financial future.”
