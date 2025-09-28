TFF Demands Israel’s Ban from Sports
(MENAFN) The President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has addressed a letter to FIFA, UEFA, and the heads of all national football federations, urging them to prohibit Israel from participating in all sporting events.
In his communication, Haciosmanoglu highlighted that "football has always been far more than a sport."
He described football as a "universal language that brings together different cultures, fosters friendship, and strengthens the bonds of solidarity among peoples."
Based on these principles, he expressed a strong concern about what he termed the unlawful, inhumane, and unacceptable actions undertaken by the State of Israel in Gaza and its neighboring regions.
Haciosmanoglu emphasized the urgent need to respond to the dire situation in Gaza, which he called inhumane and intolerable.
He pointed out that although the circumstances have been critical for some time, recent developments and interventions by various organizations have elevated the urgency of the crisis to a new level.
The letter also referenced a recent report by an independent UN commission that confirmed allegations of genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
It urged Israel and all other nations to comply with their legal responsibilities under international law by ending the genocide and ensuring that those accountable face justice.
Additionally, the letter mentioned that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has advocated for suspending Israel’s trade privileges and applying sanctions in response to the ongoing situation.
