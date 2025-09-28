Qatar Participates In Meeting To Commemorate Day For Total Elimination Of Nuclear Weapons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The State of Qatar participated in the high-level plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.