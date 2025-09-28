Lavrov states Washington, Moscow to hold third stage of discussions
(MENAFN) Russia’s top diplomat has announced that Moscow and Washington will meet again this fall for a third round of discussions focused on embassy operations, visa issues, and the fate of Russian diplomatic property in the US, according to reports.
“Our dialogue on visas, the functioning of embassies, this (Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the US), and other aspects of the day-to-day functioning of our diplomatic missions is ongoing,” Lavrov told reporters.
He noted that two meetings have already taken place and confirmed that he and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed to continue the process later this year.
Lavrov also pointed out that both governments showed readiness to cooperate in areas where their priorities align, even if such situations remain limited. “In cases where interests coincide—and in relations between the US and Russia, such cases are, of course, rare—but when they do, it would be foolish not to use this circumstance to implement some joint, mutually beneficial projects,” he said.
While stressing that each nation must safeguard its own interests, Lavrov said avoiding a direct clash remains the overriding objective. "We (with the US) have an absolutely unified position," he added.
Turning to arms control, the foreign minister revealed that Russia is waiting for a personal response from President Donald Trump on Moscow’s proposal to extend adherence to the New START Treaty’s core limits for one year after its scheduled expiration in 2026. “The White House spokesperson said this is a very interesting statement and that President Trump will definitely comment on it personally. We are proceeding from this,” he remarked.
