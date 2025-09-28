Doha Forum Co-Hosts High-Level Event On Peace And Development In New York

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Forum, Qatar's flagship platform promoting diplomacy, dialogue, and diversity, co-hosted a high-level panel discussion titled "Peace and Development: A Shared Path to Stability" at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) in New York Saturday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

The event addressed the persistence of conflicts and wars around the world that continue to devastate communities, displace millions, and erode the foundations of development. They also discussed how fragile or uneven development often fuels instability and prolongs cycles of conflict. The message is clear: there is no peace without development, and no development without peace.



The event convened global leaders and practitioners to explore the deep interdependence between peace, humanitarian response, and sustainable development. Discussions highlighted how mediation efforts, humanitarian interventions, and long-term investments in education, health, infrastructure, and climate resilience must work hand-in-hand to secure stability.



Speakers examined how humanitarian action can be better linked to development planning in fragile states, the role of regional organizations in bridging peace and development, how mediation outcomes can translate into tangible improvements in people's lives, and how investments in education, healthcare, and climate resilience can reduce the risk of conflict.



For her part, Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad emphasized Qatar's long-standing commitment to mediation, humanitarian response, and international development assistance worldwide.



During the opening remarks, Her Excellency said, "There can be no sustainable development without peace, and no lasting peace without development. By linking humanitarian action with long-term development, we can prevent conflict and build lasting stability."



For her part, General Manager of Doha Forum, Maha Al Kuwari said, "Doha Forum is proud to co-host this timely discussion during UNGA High-Level Week. Our strength lies in convening diverse voices to advance diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation. Recent events in our region highlight the urgent need to protect civilians and uphold sovereignty, while investing in a more stable and inclusive future. These conversations will continue at Doha Forum 2025, where we remain committed to fostering collective action on the world's most pressing challenges."



By convening diverse international and regional voices, the event reinforced Qatar's role as a convener of dialogue and practical solutions for global crises. The outcomes will also inform the conversations at Doha Forum 2025, taking place on 6–7 December in Doha under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."



Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, business executives, civil society representatives, and thought leaders to exchange ideas and drive solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time. Guided by the values of integrity, inclusivity, and innovation, Doha Forum promotes open dialogue and diverse perspectives to foster mutual understanding and collective progress.



The most recent edition of Doha Forum, held in December 2024 under the theme "The Innovation Imperative," welcomed over 5,000 participants from 162 countries, including more than 350 speakers across two days.

