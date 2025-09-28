Death Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Four, Ten Injured
“As of now, a total of 10 injured and at least two killed have been confirmed in Kyiv. The data are likely not final,” he noted.
One of those killed in the Russian combined attack in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.
Later, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen:
“Preliminarily, three people are already known to have been killed in the attack (including the 12-year-old girl),” he said.
According to updated information, another body was found at one of the attack sites, bringing the total to four victims of the Russian strike.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that in the Solomianskyi district, debris caused a fire at a gas station, which has since been extinguished.
A fire was also put out in a state medical facility, where rescuers discovered the bodies of two victims and saved five people.Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians attack Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the aftermath of the Russian overnight combined attack on September 28 was recorded at nearly 20 locations across six districts of Kyiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
