Ombudsman's Office Prepares Video On Right To Access Information

In order to promote the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Access to Information" and to increase theoretical knowledge and public awareness regarding this right, the Ombudsman's Office has prepared a video clip dedicated to the right of access to information.

The video outlines key provisions of the Law "On Access to Information" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the duties of information holders, the process and timeline for responding to information requests, the specifics of lodging complaints in cases where the right to access information is violated, as well as the Ombudsman's authority to draw up relevant protocols.

It is worth noting that September 28 is celebrated as the International Day for Universal Access to Information, a date established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on November 17, 2015.

The protection and assurance of the right to access information is one of the priority areas in the activity of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the international treaties to which the country is a party.

According to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Ombudsman exercises oversight of the implementation of obligations arising from the Law "On Access to Information" by state bodies, municipalities, public legal entities, and their officials.

