Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Nikol Pashinyan: TRIPP Route To Have Both Regional And Global Significance And Impact

2025-09-28 05:05:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The TRIPP Route infrastructure project will operate in the territory of the Republic of Armenia with a business model agreed upon in a bilateral U.S.-Armenia format, consisting of dozen kilometers of various infrastructures," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly. He stated that the TRIPP Route will have both regional and global significance and impact, Azernews reports citing Azertac .

"Thus, in accordance with the Washington declaration announced on August 8 in Washington, the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan for intrastate, bilateral, and international transportation will take place on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the states. This will include unimpeded connectivity between the mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, with reciprocal benefits for international and intrastate connectivity," Pashinyan added.

