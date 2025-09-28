G20 In A Changing World: Is It Still Useful? Four Scholars Weigh In
So where does this leave the work of organisations such as the G20? The body was set up by the G7 in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis . The purpose was to create a bigger grouping of countries to help manage the governance of the global economy.
The group now represents about 67% of the global population and about 85% of the global economy. But it's a strange beast: it is a self-selected group, which raises questions about its legitimacy. And it doesn't have a permanent secretariat, which makes its work cumbersome.
We asked four leading scholars for their answers. Given the changing global context, is the G20 still useful?
