Egyptian FM Condemns Israeli Aggression, Reaffirms Palestinian State As Pillar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdulatty on Sunday condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression, reaffirming Egypt's firm stance on establishing a Palestinian state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as capital, serving as a key pillar for regional stability in the Middle East.
The ministry stated that Abdulatty conveyed these remarks during his meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Abdulatty stressed Egypt's rejection of any ideas aiming to displace Palestinians or undermine their cause, emphasizing intensifying efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and guaranteeing humanitarian aid delivery to alleviate ongoing civilian suffering.
He referred to President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi's welcoming of his US counterpart's commitment to work with regional leaders to end Gaza war, praising growing international recognition of the State of Palestine.
The minister affirmed Egypt's unwavering support for various UN agencies working under severe conditions in Gaza despite Israeli occupation targeting, pledging continued backing for the Secretary General and especially UNRWA, whose vital humanitarian role remains indispensable amid current dire circumstances.
Abdulatty announced Egypt's intention to organize an international conference in cooperation with the UN, the Palestinian Authority and partners, to mobilize support for early recovery and reconstruction projects in Gaza.
On regional matters, he reiterated Egypt's firm support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and stability, stressing importance of protecting national institutions, lifting the siege on Al-Fasher city, addressing humanitarian crisis, while also reaffirming Egypt's commitment to advancing Libya's political process.
The minister briefed Guterres on Egypt's diplomatic efforts in facilitating an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), signed in Cairo, to resume technical cooperation, aiming to reduce escalation and prepare conditions for renewed bilateral negotiations. (end)
