UK, Germany, France: Iran Must Abide By Resolutions On Nuclear Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The UK, France, and Germany called on Sunday Iran to abide by international resolutions on its nuclear program and avoid escalation.
In a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the UK on the activation of the snapback against Iran, the European countries affirmed that they would continue to seek diplomacy to reach an agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
The statement said, "We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom (the E3), continue to share the fundamental objective that Iran shall never seek, acquire or develop a nuclear weapon."
It continued, "With this objective in mind, our countries agreed first the Joint Plan of Action (JPoA) in 2013 and subsequently the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in 2015, together with the United States, Russia and China," adding, "And it is due to Iran's persistent and significant non-performance of its JCPoA commitments that we triggered the snapback mechanism on 28 August 2025."
"We welcome the re-instatement since 20:00 EDT (00:00 GMT) on 27 September 2025 of Resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010) after completion of the snapback process as provided for in UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We urge Iran and all states to abide fully by these resolutions."
The statement said, "These resolutions are not new: they contain a set of sanctions and other restrictive measures that were previously imposed by the UN Security Council and relate to Iran's proliferation activities. Those measures were lifted by the Council in the context of the JCPoA, at a time when Iran had committed to ensuring its nuclear programme was exclusively peaceful. Given that Iran repeatedly breached these commitments, the E3 had no choice but to trigger the snapback procedure, at the end of which those resolutions were brought back into force."
The sanctions, suspended according to JPoA since 2015, took effect on Sunday after Iran was accused of lack of commitment in preventing the enrichment of uranium and allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the country's facilities. (end)
