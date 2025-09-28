Fidan states nation backed all meetings on Palestine at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) Türkiye has played a leading and supportive role in all discussions concerning Palestine at the 80th UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday.
Speaking at Turkish House in New York, Fidan said Ankara has consistently defended the Palestinian cause, describing the situation in Gaza as “the most important agenda item of this general assembly week.” He emphasized that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the driving force behind the Gaza Strip meeting, which brought together leaders from eight Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, along with US President Donald Trump.
“In this meeting, as a group of countries with a Muslim population of nearly 800 million, we clearly conveyed to President Trump our expectations regarding Gaza. We stated that a ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved immediately and that it is essential to deliver humanitarian aid to the region. We collectively emphasized that Israel's annexation of the West Bank is completely unacceptable and that we oppose any attempt to force the people of Gaza to flee their homeland,” Fidan said.
The foreign minister expressed hope that their interventions would generate positive momentum and noted early signs of progress. He also described the recent recognition of the State of Palestine by some Western nations during and just before the Assembly as “a highly significant development.”
“This outcome is also a concrete outcome of our work as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Joint Contact Group. We will always continue to defend the just cause of the Palestinians on every platform,” Fidan added.
