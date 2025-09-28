Lavrov states nation doesn’t intent to attack NATO, EU
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, stated that Moscow “has never had, and does not have” any plans to attack NATO or the European Union, emphasizing that any hostile action against Russia would be “decisively rebuffed.”
Lavrov explained that Russia had consistently urged NATO members to abide by their commitments and agree to binding security guarantees. However, according to him, these calls were ignored. He added that instead of constructive dialogue, “threats to use force against Russia, which is accused of practically planning to attack NATO and EU countries, are becoming increasingly common.”
The minister stressed that President Vladimir Putin had “repeatedly debunked such provocations,” reiterating: “Russia has never had, and does not have, such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be decisively rebuffed. There should be no doubt about this.”
Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov said the international community is “witnessing an attempt at a coup d’etat aimed at burying the UN resolution on the creation of a Palestinian state.”
He condemned Israeli actions that have killed civilians, including children, and destroyed essential infrastructure such as hospitals and schools in Gaza, stressing there is “no justification” for such measures.
Lavrov further denounced proposals to annex the West Bank and described Israel’s policies as a form of “collective punishment” against Palestinians. He also criticized Western governments for delaying the official recognition of Palestine despite previously announcing their intention to do so.
Lavrov explained that Russia had consistently urged NATO members to abide by their commitments and agree to binding security guarantees. However, according to him, these calls were ignored. He added that instead of constructive dialogue, “threats to use force against Russia, which is accused of practically planning to attack NATO and EU countries, are becoming increasingly common.”
The minister stressed that President Vladimir Putin had “repeatedly debunked such provocations,” reiterating: “Russia has never had, and does not have, such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be decisively rebuffed. There should be no doubt about this.”
Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov said the international community is “witnessing an attempt at a coup d’etat aimed at burying the UN resolution on the creation of a Palestinian state.”
He condemned Israeli actions that have killed civilians, including children, and destroyed essential infrastructure such as hospitals and schools in Gaza, stressing there is “no justification” for such measures.
Lavrov further denounced proposals to annex the West Bank and described Israel’s policies as a form of “collective punishment” against Palestinians. He also criticized Western governments for delaying the official recognition of Palestine despite previously announcing their intention to do so.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment