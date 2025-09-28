Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar Warns Of Terror Havens, Urges Global Action At UNGA

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, declared that India has long faced the challenge of living beside a neighbour that serves as the“global epicentre of terrorism.” Without directly naming Pakistan, he said major international attacks have been organised from across the border for decades.

Jaishankar stressed that countering terrorism must remain a global priority. He urged the international community to not only cut off terror financing but also to unequivocally condemn the open glorification of terrorists.“When states adopt terrorism as an instrument of policy and when centres of terror operate on an industrial scale, these actions must be denounced,” he asserted.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack in April, Jaishankar said India exercised its legitimate right to protect its citizens and took action against Pakistan. He underlined that New Delhi would continue to respond decisively to any cross-border terror threats.

The minister also highlighted India's humanitarian role, noting how New Delhi extended timely assistance to Afghanistan and Myanmar during recent earthquakes. He emphasised that India has consistently supported global relief efforts, demonstrating solidarity with vulnerable communities.

Turning to international conflicts, Jaishankar spoke on Gaza and Ukraine, urging that every nation, whether directly involved or not, can play a role in advancing peace and dialogue. He said solutions must be pursued collectively, with even non-combatant states helping to foster engagement.

Earlier in the session, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of violating Islamabad's sovereignty following the Pahalgam attack, alleging that New Delhi killed innocent civilians. He warned that Pakistan had delivered a“resolute response.”

The exchange underscored the deepening tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries using the UN stage to project competing narratives. Analysts noted that Jaishankar's remarks not only targeted Pakistan but also sought to rally international consensus against states that harbour or sponsor terrorism.

By balancing sharp criticism with references to humanitarian aid and peace-building, India's message at the UN aimed to reinforce its dual image as both a victim of terrorism and a responsible global actor.

