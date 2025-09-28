ASUS Highlights Innovation For Government And Education Sectors

ASUS, along with its partner, AlFalak Electronic Equipment and Supplies Co., hosted its 'Powering the Future' event. Bringing together end users from the government, education, health, and technology sectors, the event served as a platform to experience the company's commercial portfolio and latest innovative solutions.

“Digital innovation initiatives affect every institution in Saudi Arabia as the country enters a transformative era, where technology is at the very foundation. At ASUS, it is our mission to offer innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that empower users across education, business and government,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, META, ASUS.“Saudi Arabia is a key market in our regional and global strategy, and we are committed to working closely with the local partners to create long-term partnerships that support the Kingdom's vision of building a digitally empowered economy.”

Mohamed Elhosseiny, Commercial Sales Lead at ASUS, presented the current portfolio of ASUS devices made to elevate productivity. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about ASUS's business and education-focused devices capable of performing on-device AI tasks. These include the ASUS ExpertBook P5405 and B5405CCA Copilot PCs, purpose-built to harness the latest AI features, and the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9406), the world's lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop. The lineup also included the ASUS Chromebook devices made for students, and All-in-One (AiO) PCs that bring quality components and robust security features. With other features such as extended battery life, fast connectivity and smooth performance, these devices are purpose-built to meet the demands of today's digital classrooms, modern workplaces, and government institutions.

With sustainability a major part of ASUS's strategy, the company has also dedicated itself to reaching carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions by 2050. This will be made possible through the launch of environmentally friendly products, which are in line with the country's sustainability goals driven by Saudi Vision 2030. Following the success of similar events in other locations, ASUS reaffirms its commitment as a technology leader that delivers sector-specific solutions.

