Ex-Delhi Captain Mithun Manhas Elected As 41St BCCI President, Succeeds Roger Binny

Former Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir captain and IPL cricketer, Mithun Manhas, has officially taken over the reins of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its President on Sunday, September 28. Manhas was elected to the top post of the world's richest body during BCCI's 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

Representative of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), the 45-year-old emerged as the front-runner to lead Indian cricket's apex governing body. Mithun Manhas has succeeded former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning player Roger Binny as the 41st President of the BCCI, marking a new chapter in the administration of Indian cricket. Binny had to step down from the role after turning 70, as the BCCI Constitution does not allow any office-bearers to continue in the post once they have reached the age of 70.

With his appointment as BCCI President, Mithun Manhas became the first uncapped Indian cricketer and the first from Jammu and Kashmir to hold the prestigious position, setting a historic precedent in Indian cricket administration.

(More to come....)