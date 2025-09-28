Cocoa Extract May Slow Inflammation And Aging, Study Finds

Could something as simple - and delicious - as cocoa help us age more healthily? A large clinical study led by Mass General Brigham suggests the answer may be yes. Researchers found that daily cocoa extract supplements reduced certain markers of inflammation linked to both heart disease and aging.

Fighting“inflammaging”

As we get older, our bodies often slip into a state of low-grade, chronic inflammation - what scientists call inflammaging. This hidden process plays a major role in stiffening arteries, weakening the immune system, and raising the risk of chronic diseases. Finding safe, food-based strategies to keep inflammation in check is a growing area of interest.

Cocoa beans, rich in flavanols, have long been studied for heart health benefits. Flavanols are naturally occurring compounds also found in tea, grapes, and berries. The COSMOS trial (COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study) set out to test whether cocoa extract could help reduce inflammaging in real-world settings.

What the study found

Between 2014 and 2020, researchers followed more than 21,000 adults aged 60 and older. In this new analysis, blood samples from nearly 600 participants were examined for five key biomarkers of inflammation.

One marker, hsCRP, is especially important because higher levels are linked to cardiovascular disease. Participants taking cocoa supplements saw hsCRP drop by about 8% each year compared with those on a placebo. This decline suggests cocoa flavanols may be easing harmful inflammation in the body.

Interestingly, levels of interferon-γ, an immune-related protein, increased among cocoa users - raising new questions about how cocoa influences immune function. Other markers, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, stayed stable or changed only modestly, with small gender differences noted.

Why this matters

The findings build on earlier results from COSMOS showing that cocoa extract reduced deaths from cardiovascular disease by 27%. Taken together, the evidence points to cocoa flavanols as a potential tool for supporting both heart health and healthy aging.

“This study highlights the overlap between cardiovascular health and aging,” said Dr. Howard Sesso, senior author and associate director of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.“Our data suggest cocoa extract may help counter inflammaging.”

More research ahead

Experts caution that cocoa supplements are not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and good sleep remain the cornerstones of aging well. Still, the findings encourage more attention on the role of plant-based foods - including cocoa - in reducing age-related risks.

The results were published in Age and Ageing and supported by the National Institutes of Health. The research team will continue to track whether cocoa and multivitamin supplements can protect against other aging-related health problems over time.