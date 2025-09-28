Seychelles Presidential Election Heads To Runoff As No Candidate Wins Majority
The results of the first round of the Seychelles presidential election were released on Sunday. Among the eight candidates, Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles, the country's main opposition party, received 48.8 per cent of the votes, while incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Seychellois Democratic Union (Linyon Demokratik Seselwa -- LDS) garnered 46.4 per cent.
According to the electoral commission, the runoff will take place from October 9 to 11, reports Xinhua news agency.
Under the Constitution of Seychelles, the presidential term is five years. A candidate who secures more than half of the votes in the first round is declared the winner. If no candidate achieves this majority, the two leading contenders advance to a second round of voting.
On the same day, the electoral commission released the results of the National Assembly election. The United Seychelles won 20 seats, while the LDS secured 15.
"I would like to thank the people of Seychelles for making the very wise decision to revisit the percentage of representation in the National Assembly and to give me that support of almost 49 per cent so that I can go into a second round," Herminie said shortly after the official announcement of results.
For his part, Ramkalawan congratulated the United Seychelles for winning a majority in the National Assembly, saying, "It is my second time going into a second round."
"I pray only for peace, that we conduct a civilised campaign, and I look forward to this next fight," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment