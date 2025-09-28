ECI Deploys Central Observers For Bihar, Eight Bye-Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the deployment of Central Observers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and eight bye-elections across the country, aimed at ensuring fairness in the poll process and boosting voter awareness and participation.

A total of 470 officers, including 320 from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 60 from the Indian Police Service (IPS), and 90 from services such as IRS, IRAS, and ICAS, have been appointed as Central Observers.

They will oversee the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir (Budgam and Nagrota constituencies), Rajasthan (Anta constituency), Jharkhand (Ghatsila constituency), Telangana (Jubilee Hills constituency), Punjab (Tarn Taran constituency), Mizoram (Dampa constituency), and Odisha (Nuapada constituency).

According to the poll body, the decision was taken under the plenary powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to monitor the conduct of elections in various constituencies.

"The Observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the Commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed," the ECI said in a statement.

The Commission underlined that the Observers have been entrusted with the crucial task of ensuring impartial, transparent, and credible elections, which form the foundation of democracy.

"They act as eyes and ears of the Commission and keep reporting to the Commission periodically and on a need basis," it added.

Observers are expected not only to help the Commission fulfil its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections but also to play a key role in enhancing voter participation and awareness.

The main responsibility of Observers is to identify areas of improvement in the electoral process and provide operational recommendations for strengthening poll management.

The ECI further said that General and Police Observers, by virtue of their seniority and long administrative experience, will aid in the smooth conduct of polls and ensure effective field-level management.

Expenditure Observers, meanwhile, have been tasked with monitoring the expenses incurred by candidates to ensure compliance with election expenditure regulations.