Eritrea: Meskel Holiday Colorfully Celebrated Nationwide


2025-09-28 05:00:14
Meskel, the Finding of the True Cross, was colorfully celebrated across the country today.

A prayer service, presided over by His Holiness Abune Basilos I, 6th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea, was held at Bahti Meskerem Square.

The celebratory event was attended by Ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials, members of the Holy Synod, Archbishops, members of the diplomatic community, and a large number of the faithful.

Memhir Simon Beyene delivered an extensive briefing on the background of the Holiday and conveyed best wishes to the Eritrean people in general and to the faithful and members of the Defense Forces in particular for a joyful Meskel Holiday.

