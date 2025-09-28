Russia, U.S. Agree to Hold Third Diplomatic Talks This Fall
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States have agreed to a third round of discussions this autumn focused on embassy operations, visa issues, and diplomatic property, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced after attending the 80th UN General Assembly high-level week.
Lavrov told reporters, “Our dialogue on visas, the functioning of embassies, this (Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the US), and other aspects of the day-to-day functioning of our diplomatic missions is ongoing.”
He further stated, “We’ve already had two rounds, and (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio and I agreed to hold a third this fall,” as quoted by a Russian state-run news agency.
Highlighting rare areas of cooperation between Moscow and Washington, Lavrov said, “In cases where interests coincide—and in relations between the US and Russia, such cases are, of course, rare—but when they do, it would be foolish not to use this circumstance to implement some joint, mutually beneficial projects.”
While emphasizing the defense of national interests, Lavrov underlined a shared goal to prevent direct conflict, declaring, "We (with the US) have an absolutely unified position."
On the critical matter of nuclear arms control, Lavrov indicated he expects a direct response from US President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s proposal to extend the New START Treaty’s core limits for one year beyond its 2026 expiration.
“The White House spokesperson said this is a very interesting statement and that President Trump will definitely comment on it personally. We are proceeding from this,” Lavrov noted.
Shifting focus to the Middle East, Lavrov expressed Russia’s willingness to join Arab and Islamic-led initiatives to address the Gaza crisis, contingent on regional leadership.
He stated, “If, following the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, our Arab and Muslim friends undertake any work … we will definitely join in.”
Lavrov highlighted ongoing mediation efforts involving Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, with US participation playing a role in the dialogue.
