Turkey’s Foreign Minister says Israel is becoming “rogue actor”
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday that Israel has become a “rogue actor blinded by dreams of a ‘Greater Israel,’” warning that its actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Syria endanger regional stability.
Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers during the group’s Annual Coordination Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Hakan Fidan described Israel’s military operations in Gaza, attempts to annex the occupied West Bank, and broader expansionist strategies as posing “serious risks” to peace in the region.
Fidan said: “We are facing two urgent risks. First, the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s efforts to annex the West Bank and forcibly displace Palestinians. Second, Israel’s calculated expansionism and destabilization strategy, which threatens the security and stability of our entire region. Under the Netanyahu regime, Israel has become a ‘rogue actor’ blinded by dreams of a ‘Greater Israel.’”
He urged OIC member states to adopt a unified stance and intensify efforts to stop all international shipments of weapons and ammunition to Israel. Fidan also highlighted the need to strengthen legal measures by making proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) effective tools to end impunity.
