Tissoli Signs Historic Agreement with Pininfarina to Bring Palazzo Tissoli to Al Marjan Island valued at AED 1.2 Billion
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – September 2025 – Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective redefining luxury living, has officially signed an agreement with world-renowned Italian design house Pininfarina to deliver Palazzo Tissoli, a landmark development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah valued at AED 1.2 Billion. This marks the first Pininfarina architectural project in Ras Al Khaimah. The partnership was inked at a signing ceremony held at Fairmont The Palm, in the presence of Khaled Assaf, Commercial Director of Marjan, Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President of Pininfarina, and Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO of One Broker Group (OBG).
Set along Al Marjan Island’s prime waterfront, Palazzo Tissoli introduces an unprecedented fusion of Italian design heritage and contemporary luxury. The development will feature fully furnished residences with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, and also in close proximity to the upcoming island's iconic gaming and leisure destinations.
Speaking on the occasion, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan , said: “We are thrilled to welcome Palazzo Tissoli to Al Marjan Island. This landmark project reflects the high calibre of collaborations that continue to power Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into a world-class investment and lifestyle destination. Palazzo Tissoli will not only introduce a new dimension of design excellence but also further enhance Al Marjan I sland’s stature as a premium destination for luxury living, global tourism and international investment.”
Palazzo Tissoli is the flagship project from Tissoli's ambitious development pipeline. Reflecting on the milestone, Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, said: “Palazzo Tissoli is the embodiment of our vision to create places that inspire, elevate, and redefine modern living. We are extremely proud to partner with a globally renowned design house like Pininfarina to bring this vision to life through our flagship project. Palazzo Tissoli will be an architectural marvel that blends art with life, design with function, and tradition with modernity. With its striking architecture, resort-style amenities, and a philosophy rooted in community, Palazzo Tissoli sets a new benchmark for branded living on Al Marjan Island.”
Drawing inspiration from the geometric beauty of Ras Al Khaimah’s Hajar Mountains, Palazzo Tissoli reflects Pininfarina’s 95-year legacy of design excellence. The design powerhouse is one of the world’s leading designers of branded spaces and will be designing the Palazzo Tissoli as their first architectural masterpiece in RAK. With a portfolio of more than 1,950 projects worldwide, Pininfarina brings its signature philosophy of uniting beauty with performance, balancing art with industry, and tradition with innovation, creating residences that embody timeless Italian style and precision.
Commenting on the partnership, Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President of Pininfarina, added “We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project. For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance of beauty and performance across architecture, automobile design, and cultural icons. Palazzo Tissoli is a unique opportunity for us to bring this heritage to the emerging emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. With this project we will be translating our Italian DNA into a project that reflects both the natural beauty and the dynamic lifestyle that is evolving in Al Marjan Island. Every detail has been crafted to offer residents a home that is not only functional but also an authentic expression of Italian design excellence.”
