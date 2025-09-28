Netanyahu delivers his speech at UN General Assembly to empty hall
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday, rejecting allegations of genocide and starvation in Gaza. His remarks were delivered to a largely empty hall after many delegations staged a walkout in protest.
Netanyahu dismissed claims of widespread hunger in the enclave, stating: “Israel is deliberately feeding the people of Gaza.” Responding to accusations of genocide, he asserted: “Israel is applying more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history.”
He maintained that Gaza would remain “demilitarized” under Israeli “security control,” while suggesting a civilian authority might be established in the territory. Netanyahu also warned of intensified military action against Hamas if hostages were not released.
Reports indicate that since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them women and children.
Framing Israel’s war as part of a wider struggle, Netanyahu said: “I’m sure there are people in New York or in London or in Melbourne and elsewhere who are probably thinking, what does all of this have to do with me? And the answer is everything. Because our enemies are your enemies.”
He further accused Iran and allied groups of twice attempting to assassinate the U.S. president.
Netanyahu’s address came against the backdrop of international outrage, as numerous delegates walked out in protest over Israel’s ongoing campaign in Gaza.
