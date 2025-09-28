Bayer Saudi Arabia LLC and Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society (SORL) Sign MoU to Advance Allergy Awareness and Patient Care
(MENAFN- Redhill) Bayer, is a Life Science company with a more than 160-year history and core competencies in the areas of health care and agriculture
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – September 28, 2025 – Bayer, a global leader in life sciences with a strong emphasis on healthcare and nutrition and the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society (SORL), the Kingdom’s leading professional association for ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Their strategic partnership will significantly advance allergy awareness, education, and patient care across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Allergies affect approximately 21% of Saudi Arabia’s population, making them burdensome on individuals and healthcare systems.
The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Park Hyatt Hotel and was attended by Professor Abdulrahman Hagr, President of the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society, alongside senior representatives from the Society. Mr. Yaser Yousuf Naghi, CEO of Cigalah Group KSA, was also in attendance.
Under the newly signed MoU, Bayer and SORL will launch a series of joint initiatives to address the allergy burden across the Kingdom. These include public health education campaigns to raise awareness and provide families with clear guidance on managing allergy risk factors; evidence-based training programs for healthcare professionals and pharmacists to strengthen early diagnosis and improve standards of care; and initiatives to expand public access to reliable allergy information through clinics, pharmacies, and digital platforms.
The collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s healthcare goals under Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP). By advancing allergy awareness and education, it translates these priorities into action, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike. Together, these efforts will improve health literacy, strengthen allergy management, and enhance patients’ quality of life. As part of this broader commitment, Bayer is also introducing Clarispray and Claricare in Saudi Arabia, two strong additions to the allergy market that support sufferers with different formats: Claricare delivers effective, drug-free, multi-symptom relief from allergic rhinitis without drowsiness, while Clarispray offers instant, powerful, and long-lasting congestion relief through its unique no-drip nasal spray technology.
Dr. Mohamed Galal, Vice President & Head of Consumer Health at Bayer Middle East, said:
“Partnerships of this kind are essential to advancing public health. By working alongside leading medical societies, we can combine scientific expertise with community reach to make a meaningful difference for patients. This MoU with SORL is fully aligned with Bayer’s mission of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none,’ and reflects our commitment to improving everyday health outcomes across the Kingdom.”
Maged El Shazly, Managing Director of Bayer Saudi Arabia & Country Commercial Lead, Bayer Consumer Health said, “This agreement marks a significant step toward improving allergy care and management in Saudi Arabia. At Bayer, we are dedicated to championing everyday health and enhancing the well-being of communities. Partnering with SORL allows us to combine our global expertise in allergy care with local clinical leadership to empower both the public and healthcare providers. Through this MoU, we will empower people across the Kingdom with the knowledge and tools to manage allergies more effectively, ultimately helping to fulfil Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 health ambitions of a vibrant, health-conscious society.”
Professor Abdulrahman Hagr, President of the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society, noted the importance of the initiative from a clinical perspective: “Allergies could be a daily challenge for nearly one in five Saudis, impacting quality of life and placing a burden on our healthcare system. As ENT specialists on the front lines, we see how critical it is to improve public awareness and multi-disciplinary care for allergy-related conditions. Our partnership with Bayer is driven by a shared commitment to the community – by joining forces, we will amplify allergy education and strengthen the capabilities of healthcare practitioners through training. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to better patient outcomes, helping people live healthier lives and supporting the Kingdom’s national health goals.”
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – September 28, 2025 – Bayer, a global leader in life sciences with a strong emphasis on healthcare and nutrition and the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society (SORL), the Kingdom’s leading professional association for ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Their strategic partnership will significantly advance allergy awareness, education, and patient care across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Allergies affect approximately 21% of Saudi Arabia’s population, making them burdensome on individuals and healthcare systems.
The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Park Hyatt Hotel and was attended by Professor Abdulrahman Hagr, President of the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society, alongside senior representatives from the Society. Mr. Yaser Yousuf Naghi, CEO of Cigalah Group KSA, was also in attendance.
Under the newly signed MoU, Bayer and SORL will launch a series of joint initiatives to address the allergy burden across the Kingdom. These include public health education campaigns to raise awareness and provide families with clear guidance on managing allergy risk factors; evidence-based training programs for healthcare professionals and pharmacists to strengthen early diagnosis and improve standards of care; and initiatives to expand public access to reliable allergy information through clinics, pharmacies, and digital platforms.
The collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s healthcare goals under Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP). By advancing allergy awareness and education, it translates these priorities into action, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike. Together, these efforts will improve health literacy, strengthen allergy management, and enhance patients’ quality of life. As part of this broader commitment, Bayer is also introducing Clarispray and Claricare in Saudi Arabia, two strong additions to the allergy market that support sufferers with different formats: Claricare delivers effective, drug-free, multi-symptom relief from allergic rhinitis without drowsiness, while Clarispray offers instant, powerful, and long-lasting congestion relief through its unique no-drip nasal spray technology.
Dr. Mohamed Galal, Vice President & Head of Consumer Health at Bayer Middle East, said:
“Partnerships of this kind are essential to advancing public health. By working alongside leading medical societies, we can combine scientific expertise with community reach to make a meaningful difference for patients. This MoU with SORL is fully aligned with Bayer’s mission of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none,’ and reflects our commitment to improving everyday health outcomes across the Kingdom.”
Maged El Shazly, Managing Director of Bayer Saudi Arabia & Country Commercial Lead, Bayer Consumer Health said, “This agreement marks a significant step toward improving allergy care and management in Saudi Arabia. At Bayer, we are dedicated to championing everyday health and enhancing the well-being of communities. Partnering with SORL allows us to combine our global expertise in allergy care with local clinical leadership to empower both the public and healthcare providers. Through this MoU, we will empower people across the Kingdom with the knowledge and tools to manage allergies more effectively, ultimately helping to fulfil Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 health ambitions of a vibrant, health-conscious society.”
Professor Abdulrahman Hagr, President of the Saudi Otorhinolaryngology Society, noted the importance of the initiative from a clinical perspective: “Allergies could be a daily challenge for nearly one in five Saudis, impacting quality of life and placing a burden on our healthcare system. As ENT specialists on the front lines, we see how critical it is to improve public awareness and multi-disciplinary care for allergy-related conditions. Our partnership with Bayer is driven by a shared commitment to the community – by joining forces, we will amplify allergy education and strengthen the capabilities of healthcare practitioners through training. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to better patient outcomes, helping people live healthier lives and supporting the Kingdom’s national health goals.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment