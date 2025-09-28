Al-Eid Shines With Double Podium In Diamond Tour At Longines Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi rider Khalid Al-Eid stole the spotlight in the Diamond Tour of the second round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour, securing both first and third places yesterday at QEF's indoor arena.

Al-Eid clocked 61.04 seconds on Q-Layen to win the title and added third place on Rakker DMC in 63.01 seconds. Brazil's Santiago Lambre took runner-up spot in 58 seconds on DB GI Diakitos in a field of just three riders.

The Silver Tour delivered thrilling competition as Saeed Hamad Juma clinched victory in 26.49 seconds on Diesel. Hamad Nasser Al-Qadi finished second in 26.93 seconds on Deep Water, while Salman Mohammed Al-Emadi took third in 27.77 seconds on Toblerone.

Fahad Talal Al-Naimi emerged on top in the Future Riders class at 90cm, followed by Melina Karagiannidi and Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In the Future Riders class at 90cm, Fahad Talal Al-Naimi emerged on top with a time of 54.14 seconds, riding Kroaat Van Orchid's, just 0.14 seconds off the ideal time. Greek rider Melina Karagiannidi came second in 56.28 seconds on Tullibards Simply Cool, while Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani secured third place in 56.31 seconds on Zion II VDK.

Championship Director Abdullah Al-Marri hailed the strong performances across the opening two rounds, noting the intensity and competitiveness in both show jumping and dressage. He underlined that the consistency shown by riders reflects their commitment and preparation, setting the stage for the upcoming competitions on the QEF calendar.

Al-Marri expressed optimism about the future of Qatari equestrian sport, stressing the importance of continued hard work ahead of regional and international challenges. He voiced confidence that Qatari riders will represent Al-Adam with pride and achieve results that mirror the country's equestrian development.

The ninth edition of the prestigious series is organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation.