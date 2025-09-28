Mark & Save Hyperstore Old Airport Offers '200 Days Celebration' Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mark & Save Hyperstore Old Airport has launched its“200 Days Celebration” promotion, marking two hundred days since its opening in Qatar. The promotion will be available across all product categories from Sunday, September 28, 2025, to Tuesday, September 30, 2025. It covers fresh, grocery, non-food, frozen, garments, household, and electronics departments.

This is the first time Mark & Save is hosting such a major savings festival for its customers. Along with the best shopping experience, unique offers will also be available during this promotion.

Market officials said the campaign will feature new offers, price cuts, and customer delights on a daily basis. The goal is always to provide the best prices and benefits to customers. In addition, the management informed that special hourly deals will also be available over the three days across all departments.