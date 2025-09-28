Poland Restricts State Benefits for Ukrainian Refugees
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki has approved a new law that restricts state benefits for Ukrainian refugees, tying aid eligibility to employment and school attendance. Although the legislation guarantees Ukrainians the right to remain in Poland until at least March 2026, it introduces stricter conditions for accessing support programs.
Under the updated rules, Ukrainian families must demonstrate that at least one parent holds a job and that their children are enrolled in school to qualify for benefits such as the monthly “800 plus” zloty child allowance (equivalent to $220 or more). Additionally, only those refugees actively employed in Poland will be eligible for health care services, prescription drug coverage, and dental care.
Refugees must now prove they earn a minimum of 50% of Poland’s minimum wage, with monthly compliance checks implemented. Some exceptions will apply, notably for individuals with disabilities.
The head of the president’s office, Zbigniew Bogucki, emphasized the measure’s intent, saying the bill ends “tourism from Ukraine at the expense of Polish taxpayers.”
President Nawrocki plans to present two further bills soon: one to tighten citizenship eligibility for refugees and another to criminalize the promotion of extremist Ukrainian nationalist movements, Bogucki added.
“Through his previous vetoes, the president forced the government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to work and propose solutions that are not perfect but certainly better,” Bogucki told reporters.
Earlier this year, Nawrocki vetoed a prior version of the bill that would have extended benefits without modification. The president has consistently maintained that only refugees contributing to Poland’s economy should receive state aid.
Since the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow escalated in February 2022, Poland has become a primary refuge, hosting over a million Ukrainian refugees to date.
